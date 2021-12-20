A WOMAN who was warned by an officer not to get behind the wheel as she looked the worse for wear ignored the advice and got into the driver’s seat of her car… while parked outside Stratford police station.

Sharing the story of her arrest in a Facebook post on the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team (RCT) page, the officer described it as a “Christmas tale of woe and disbelief!”

He wrote: “We begin our tale on a cold and rainy night with officers from the RCT heading out to conduct night-time patrols, targeting offenders stealing from farms and isolated properties. As part of these patrols we regularly conduct vehicle ‘stop checks’.

“While conducting one of these checks on Rother Street, Stratford, I spotted a female staggering down the street. The female proceeded to get in the driver’s seat of a nearby car.”

He continued: “Concerned, I approached the car and spoke with the female. She confirmed she’d had a few drinks and now that I’d pointed it out, a taxi home was probably the best option for her.”

After believing the woman had taken his advice, the officer returned to his vehicle to complete paperwork before continuing the patrol.

He picks up the story: “Approximately eight seconds later, I saw in my mirrors the lights on her car turn on and a puff of exhaust smoke as she pulled away. What she hadn’t accounted for (or just didn’t care) was she was parked directly outside the Stratford police station.

“In the process of her driving off, a colleague was just setting off to start his rural patrols. Seeing this unfold in my mirrors in disbelief, I radioed my colleague to stop her vehicle on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

After she was stopped shortly down the road the dumbfounded officer joined his colleague.

“Unsurprisingly, she failed the breath test and was subsequently arrested,” he reported.

The woman, 31, from Evesham, was taken into custody at Leamington Spa where she was formally breathalysed. This showed she was twice over the legal limit, and she was charged with drink-driving. She was bailed to attend Coventry Magistrates Court on 21st January 2022.

The officer finished his account with some cautionary advice: “Please don’t be as silly as this lady. If you’re going out for a drink or enjoying a tipple at home this Christmas leave the car at home, get a taxi or have a designated driver.

“Santa already has one person firmly on the naughty list – let’s not add any more.”

Meanwhile Warwickshire Police started its annual Christmas anti-drink and drug driving operation at the beginning of the month, encouraging the public to report drivers who are suspected of breaking the law.

In addition the force said there is a high risk of being stopped and arrested, and that offenders will be featured on the police website.

Sgt Shaun Bridle said: “If you drive at twice the legal alcohol limit you are at least 30 times more likely to cause a road crash than a driver who hasn’t been drinking. Any amount of alcohol affects your ability to drive.”

Drink and or drugs were involved in car crashes where three people lost their lives last year, and 24 were seriously injured and many involving life-changing injuries.

