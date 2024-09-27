Residents and families were left “shocked and concerned” after an altercation during the school-run yesterday.

An Alcester woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the disturbance on Meadow Road on Thursday morning (26th September).

Warwickshire Police arrest

Warwickshire Police said: “At around 8.55am officers received reports of an altercation between two women taking place on Alcester’s Meadow Road.

“Several members of the public bravely tried to intervene but the suspect made off quickly.

“Officers then arrested the women at her home address and she remains in custody at this time [as of yesterday].”

Alcester Sergeant David Ebbs added: “We understand the public will have been left shocked and concerned after this morning’s incident.

“We hope they are reassured by our swift action and residents can expect to see boosted patrols in the coming days.”

Comments on Facebook suggest the woman was dropping her child off at school when the incident occurred.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101, citing incident number 81 of 26 September.