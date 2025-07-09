Woman airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle collision in Shipston

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital following a three-car collision in Shipston.

The incident took place at the junction of Fosse Way and Darlingscote Road yesterday afternoon (8th July). The woman was treated for “potentially serious injuries” by West Midlands Ambulance and then taken to Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospital.

A second woman was also treated at the scene for less serious injuries. She was taken to Warwick Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Trust spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of Fosse Way and Darlingscote Road in Shipston on Stour at 3.52pm. Two ambulances and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found three vehicles had been involved in a collision and there were two patients.

“One woman was treated for potentially serious injuries and airlifted to Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospital whilst a second woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed via land to Warwick Hospital.”