Woman, 31, charged after series of burglaries in south Warwickshire

A WOMAN has been charged with a series of burglaries and shoplifting incidents across Wellesbourne, Leamington and Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said Lauren Viola, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with four counts of burglary, 11 counts of theft from a shop and one count of assault by beating.

The alleged offences were said to have taken place between August and December last year.

Police said that during one of the incidents in December, a shop worker was allegedly assaulted when he confronted a shoplifter at a shop in the Parade, Leamington.

Viola is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).