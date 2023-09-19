It’s out with the old and in with the new at Wixford in the coming months when a new village hall will replace the old one.

The old wooden hall has served the community for 90 years, but a new hall has been the focus of a valiant group of supporters and fundraisers since planning was granted by Stratford District Council in 2021.

Wixford Village Hall committee members John Cain, chairman, second from left, John Ballard, treasurer, right, and Sue Vincent, secretary, were joined by former county and district councillor Mark Cargill as builders moved on to site to start work on demolishing the old building. Photo: Mark Williamson

Finally, after generous donations from many, including the Freemasons, Cllr Piers Daniell and SDC, demolition work begins this week before the new, slightly bigger hall is constructed ahead of opening in 2024.