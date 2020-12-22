Police are appealing for witnesses after five armed men robbed a Stratford jewellers yesterday afternoon (Monday 21st December).

The scene shortly after the robbery

The robbery happened at around 3.35pm at a business on Henley Street, when the five men wearing dark clothing entered the jewellers.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen from the premises and the suspects then left the scene in vehicles - believed to be a Land Rover Discovery and a VW Golf.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Detective Inspector Cawail Wong from Warwickshire Police said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing to identify and locate those responsible, and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the offence or any suspicious individuals in the area to please come forward.

"Similarly, if anyone has any dashcam footage at this location around this time which captures what may be the suspect vehicles, please let us know.

“Any information can be given by calling Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 212 of 21 December 2020.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.