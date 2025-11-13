Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the death of a man on the A46 on Tuesday night (11th November).

At around 9.20pm, a man was found with serious injuries on the southbound A46 between Leaf Lane and Stoneleigh, where he sadly died.

It is believed he had been riding a bicycle immediately before he was found and parts of the bike were later recovered.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.

Warwickshire Police said: “We are very grateful to those who have already been in contact with any information, but would further appeal to anyone who saw a man on the carriageway before 9.20pm, or if they witnessed a collision involving the cyclist.

“If any has information which could assist with our investigation, please email sciu@warwickshire.police.uk quoting incident 434 11/11/25 or phone 101.”