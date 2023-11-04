AN unused piece of land has been turned into an outdoor space as part of a garden project at the Fred Winter Centre in Stratford.

Both residents and staff can use the space at the rear of the building which has been landscaped and will have plants growing in a secluded area made possible by generous donations and the hard work of volunteers.

Artist Emma Waterford, right, along with visitors, users, volunteers and builders in the soon to be completed garden at the Fred Winter Centre. Photo: Mark Williamson

Emma Waterford, Jo Ingram and Katie Clarke were part of the team that helped lead the garden project.