The Winter’s Tale

Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford

Gandalf the wizard from Lord Of The Rings, Captain Hector Barbossa from Pirates Of The Caribbean, Mr Spock from Star Trek, Neo and Trinity from The Matrix, Eric Draven in The Crow, Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars and Queen Hermione from The Winter’s Tale…

Why not ponder what this lot have in common while we proceed to take a good look at the play. It’s puzzled many an audience since it was first performed in 1611. Advertised as a comedy, it’s mostly anything but, driven by such insane tragic jealously that at points it could be mistaken for a an Othello rewrite.

Trevor Fox as Time the Thief (Autolycus). Top, Matthew Flynn as Antigonus.

The nutter is Leontes, one in a long line of Shakespeare’s self-obsessed kings who puts his personal psychological welfare before his royal duties and, like the Edward II we saw here recently, wrecks his rule in doing so. He’s played with feral intensity by Bertie Carvel who gives it the full trad treatment. When his brains are broiling, he points to his head, when his heart hurts, he points to his heart, that kind of thing.

His queen, the wrongly accused Hermione, is heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child who Leontes now thinks was actually sired by his best mate Polixenes, performed with a straight bat by John Light. Madeline Appiah brings a stately dignity to the role of the queen in contrast to the raging, frothing Carvel who is first introduced to us wrestling with his pal, the Bohemian king, presumably to crudely signal that we’re about to suffer a tsunami of toxic masculinity.

The king is persuaded to send a couple of minions to the Oracle at Delphi to establish the truth about his cuckolding and when the word comes back that the queen’s innocent, he stages a kangaroo court to have her offed, which is thwarted when she faints - nice touch, the dress stained with breast milk -and dies at the news that their young son Mamillius has perished from the stress of it all.

Madeline Appiah as Hermione.

The king rejects the newborn babe, a daughter, Perdita, and wants the presumed bastard burned but one of his crew, Matthew Flynn’s stalwart Antigonus, talks him into having her abandoned in exile. His wife, Paulina, is the strongest character here , beautifully played with matronly diligence by Aicha Kossoko, her righteous passion the sole match to Leonte’s hysteria. Of course, there are obvious Trumpian parallels here, with a king surrounded by subjects too scared or self-interested to act as their consciences should guide them. But it’s not overdone – no Lucozade wigs forthcoming.

Not sure why the cast are called upon to paddle in a trench full of water at the front of the stage every now and then; seems like something left over from another production. And it’s a mighty shame that Kathryn Hunter pulled out of playing Time The Thief who doubles up as the trickster Autolycus. We were very much looking forward to seeing her, although Trevor Fox does a good enough job dressed as a tramp delivering cynical asides and gulling the gullibles.

He's our intro to the play, sauntering on sparking up the first of a bafflingly endless supply of cigarettes singing Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think) the old musical hall number popularised over here by Prince Buster and The Specials. It’s kind of a red herring actually, raising expectations that the production might be a modern adaptiaton but it’s not. He’s just about the only one who gets to insert contemporary bits and bobs into the script which grates a little but I guess that’s ok as he is playing - and thus transcending - Time after all.

It's been noted down the centuries how the early fraught scenes in Sicilia differ from the later comical scenes in Bohemia, the dramatic bridge between the two the infamously daft bit where Antigonus, having deposited the infant Perdita in a duffle bag somewhere, is chased off stage and mawled to death by a bear in the wings. There is very little in this world more satisfying to an audience than the sight of a bloke in a bear suit rampaging around a stage but director Yael Farber has robbed us of this pleasure by presenting the incident as some kind of mist-enwrapped Herne The Hunter-esque ballet.

Bertie Carvel as Leontes and John Light as Polixenes in The Winter’s Tale. Photos: Marc Brenner

Shame. It does make sense though, as the dopey yokels that usually inhabit the second half have been largely replaced by a troupe of swirling sylph-like nymphs in some kind of Arcadia. It’s now 15 years later and the denouement is a bit of a cobble-up, Autolycus explaining the plot to save us a fair few minutes’ unnecessary verbal to-ing and fro-ing. It all comes down to this: Polixenes’ son, Prince Florizel, (an ok Lewis Bowes) has fallen for Perdita (an equally ok Leah Haile) who’s been raised by a shepherd. His dad objects to the societal mismatch, the couple shove off to Sicilia, the dad pursues them and all sorts itself out matrimonially as the prerequisite documentation that attends all theatrical foundlings proves she is of noble birth. A bygone DNA test if you like.

As originally written, Leontes remains a selfish git who thinks the world revolves around him - a common enough trait among those born and bred in royal privilege – and he refers to all the chaos he’s caused as if he were somehow the victim. Here though, due to Farber’s script pruning, he’s reduced to a regretful whimpering mess which plays a little better and more simplistically from a moral point of view. OK, to the list. What they share in common is that they have all been brought back from the dead to serve a franchise that would be doomed without their participation. So Hermione suddenly returns as a statue that inexplicably comes to life.

I say inexplicably because Shakespeare gives us absolutely no clue how. We don’t even know if it is a statue and there’s been a miracle or if she’s just been faking her demise all these years. If it’s the latter, where on earth has she been hiding and how, since she was buried in a grave with her dead son, was she resurrected? There is a hint in Paulina’s closing speech that the gods have brought the queen back to make Leontes and all other doubters acknowledge that they wield the true power, not these jumped-up mere mortals.

Lewis Bowes as Florizel and Leah Haile as Perdita in The Winter’s Tale

It doesn’t really wash – where’s the reanimated Mamillius then, why has he been forgotten? The Bard just brushes over it. Props to Appiah though, that at the crux of this ludicrous scene, her reaction to seeing her lost daughter presumed dead standing grown up before her is the evening’s solid emotional high.

At least when the TV show Dallas brought back Bobby Ewing to boost their flagging ratings after he’d died in a car crash in a previous series, they had the audacious good grace to concoct a scandalous fiction that all that had happened since we last saw him was just a dream his wife had.

Shakespeare leaves us high and dry. Radical or lazy? Your call.