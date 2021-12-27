Winning windows add to town's festive feeling

THE best dressed festive windows in Stratford town centre have been revealed.

Gemini owner Claire Wright, right, and sales assistant Julia Mercer celebrate their Christmas shop window award. Photo: Mark Williamson G18/12/21/9711. (53885141)

The town’s annual advent trail of retail windows, organised by Stratforward BID, has seen business owners and shop workers create some sparkling seasonal scenes.

Last Friday it was time to choose this year’s Christmas shop window winners, and this year’s voting panel included Stratford mayor Cllr Kevin Taylor, mayoress Pauline Grant-Taylor, former mayor Dr Roy Lodge, Shan Smith and Jasmine Gilhooly, both of Stratforward BID.

The award for best independent shop window went to Gemini in Wood Street while the Whittards in High Street took the award for national retailers. The voting panel also commended the Antiques Centre, Domino, Roly’s Fudge, Vinegar Hill, and Dr CP Grey.

Whittard in High Street saw manager manager Rhianna Sheppard, right, enjoying a celebratory cup of tea with colleague and sales advisor Esme King-Jones. Photo: Mark Williamson W53/12/21/9726. (53885250)

Claire Wright, owner of Gemini, said: “Everyone tried hard because it adds to the whole shopping experience. It was like fairy dust had been sprinkled on Stratford.

“We took inspiration from the RSC’s family musical, The Magician’s Elephant and decorated both of our shop windows and added lights. There were some beautiful windows on display.”

Jasmine added: “We had a great time wandering around Stratford and it was a hard decision to choose our favourites.

“There were some outstanding displays and it was a hard choice, but congratulations to everyone who took part for helping to make Stratford look wonderful at Christmas time.”