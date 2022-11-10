The announcement this week of Arts Council England (ACE) spending for the next three years funding saw winners, losers and a lot of controversy.

In the Coventry and Warwickshire area it announced £62.4 million investment over three years up until 2026 supporting 17 organisations.

The biggest chunk goes to the Royal Shakespeare Company who will receive a massive £15,259,706 share of the annual £20,802,879 budget.

Overall this is a significant increase from the 2018-2022 allocation, which was £18,482,847 – however that was shared among just 12 organisations.

Some of the increase is going towards what the Arts Council calls the ‘Levelling Up for Culture Places in Warwickshire’ initiative.