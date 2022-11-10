Arts Council England announce £20.8m yearly funding for Warwickshire arts organisations - £15.2m goes to RSC
Published: 16:50, 10 November 2022
| Updated: 16:58, 10 November 2022
The announcement this week of Arts Council England (ACE) spending for the next three years funding saw winners, losers and a lot of controversy.
In the Coventry and Warwickshire area it announced £62.4 million investment over three years up until 2026 supporting 17 organisations.
The biggest chunk goes to the Royal Shakespeare Company who will receive a massive £15,259,706 share of the annual £20,802,879 budget.
Overall this is a significant increase from the 2018-2022 allocation, which was £18,482,847 – however that was shared among just 12 organisations.
Some of the increase is going towards what the Arts Council calls the ‘Levelling Up for Culture Places in Warwickshire’ initiative.