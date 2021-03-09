TRAGIC teenager Holly Chevassut was killed by an oversized truck wing mirror, the chief coroner’s office has concluded.

The 14-year-old was walking along Plough Lane – a rural road with no pavements near her home in Harbury – in the dark at 5.23pm on 31st October 2018 when she was struck by the apparatus protecting the wing mirror of a passing recovery lorry.

Although she was rushed to University Hospital in Coventry, she died two days later from her injuries, named at the inquest as a traumatic spinal injury.

Holly Chevassut (44809337)

After the hearing last week, Holly’s family paid tribute to their daughter. In a statement, they said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beautiful daughter. Holly was a wonderful young woman; talented, creative, funny and beautiful.

“She made us laugh, sometimes cry and we are so very proud of her, of all she achieved and all that she might have become. She is much-loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and the staff at University Hospital in Coventry for the care and respect they gave to Holly and us, the many friends of Holly for their thoughtful and caring messages, and our friends and family for their ongoing love and support.”

Tom Leeper, assistant coroner for Warwickshire, concluded that protective apparatus added to the wing mirrors of the 7.5-tonne flatbed Izuzu truck that hit Holly meant it exceeded legal dimensions and that changes should be undertaken to prevent future accidents.

Mr Leeper said: “The height of the wing mirrors and the protective metal plates on both the nearside and offside of the recovery truck was under two metres from the road surface. They projected more than 20cms from the widest part of the vehicle.”

He concluded: “During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”

GRS Recovery, the family-run Harbury company that owned the truck and runs a fleet of 15 vehicles, said “lessons had been learned” from what it referred to as “Holly’s tragic death”. It confirmed the outsize mirrors on its two Izuzu flatbeds had now been adapted to keep within safety regulations.