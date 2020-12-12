Opposition councillors are once again calling for much-needed improvements to Stratford’s Windsor Street car park, following years of underinvestment in the facility.

Referencing a recent editorial piece in the Herald, Liberal Democrat councillor Jenny Fradgley will urge the council to make efforts to solve the problems at the site during next week’s Full Council meeting.

Back in July Stratford District Council declined to say whether it would be making any improvements to the car park, despite reaching an agreement to keep hold of the facility until December 2024.

The issue is that the car park is located within an area of land earmarked for development as part of Stratford’s Gateway Project and the council is reluctant to make improvements to the facility if the area is likely to be redeveloped at some time in the future.

The problem is that the Gateway Project has progressed little in recent years and there is no word yet on when the development could start.

Cllr Jenny Fradgley, who is to raise the issue next week, said: “I want to find out if Stratford District Council have got any plans for the car park, are we really going to leave it in this state for another five or six years because nobody can make a decision?

“The Windsor Street Car Park is stuck in a time warp, a lot of residents don’t want to use it, it’s in a very poor state and it’s actually a bit scary.”