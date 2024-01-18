What’s on Alcester – Window Wanderland returns this weekend
Published: 12:18, 18 January 2024
ALCESTER folk are busy decorating windows to celebrate Window Wanderland 2024, which takes place 20th to 28th January.
Part of a national initiative, it sees windows around the town decorated in imaginative ways.
An organiser commented: “Last year we had nearly 40 window makers in Alcester and great community spirit spread across the town again. We are excited and hope to make this event bigger and more accessible to all of our community than ever before.”