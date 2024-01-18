ALCESTER folk are busy decorating windows to celebrate Window Wanderland 2024, which takes place 20th to 28th January.

Part of a national initiative, it sees windows around the town decorated in imaginative ways.

Church House Butter Street, made by St Nicholas School with the help of Jen Hopkins of Churches of the Alcester Minster.

An organiser commented: “Last year we had nearly 40 window makers in Alcester and great community spirit spread across the town again. We are excited and hope to make this event bigger and more accessible to all of our community than ever before.”