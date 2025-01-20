IF you made a new year promise to lose weight and feel better physically, help is at hand. Gloo Fitness’ promise of “results that stick” couldn’t come at a better time.

What’s more, the Stratford-based company is offering one lucky FocusLife reader a free place on its Ultimate 10 Week Fat Loss Challenge – a group training programme worth £450.

Personal trainers Allison Rumgay and Darren Tebbenham opened Gloo Fitness in a studio off Timothy’s Bridge Road in 2021. Since then they have helped hundreds of clients transform their fitness and lifestyle.

Gloo aims to break the mould of what’s on offer at traditional gyms. There’s no contract tying you in, you just pay as you go, and training sessions are a speedy but effective 30 minutes.

The average weight loss for the last 50 ladies on the Fat Loss Challenge was 1.5 stone.

“That’s not just weight loss but fat loss,” explained Darren, who has taught psychology at university and trained thousands of fitness professionals. “We measure and adjust individual’s programmes as we go. All the meal plans, fitness classes and ongoing accountability to help you stick to what you start.”

Explaining how Gloo’s approach differs from other gyms, Darren said: “We are a bit maverick because we don’t think of ourselves as typical of the fitness industry. Gloo suits men and women who perhaps don’t like the gym but know they need to do something to get healthier. Here there’s no intimidation factor that people often associate with getting fit. Gloo is somewhere they can go without feeling like there is a bodybuilder next to them checking out their biceps in the mirror.”

Allison added: “We offer coaching and help people change their eating and exercise habits. You’ve got to do things that fit into your life consistently and change your behaviours. People often use the festive season as an excuse to overindulge. Our message is that if you have got yourself in a mess, help is at hand.”

