The Merchant of Venice 1936, Watford Palace Theatre’s ground-breaking new production of one of Shakespeare’s most enduring classics starring Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Friday Night Dinner), who makes history as the first British actress to play Shylock, embarks on a UK tour beginning at the RSC’s Swan Theatre from Thursday, 21st September.

Merchant of Venice 1936. Photo: Marc Brenner

Ambition, power and political unrest explode onto the stage in The Merchant of Venice 1936 as Shakespeare’s classic is transported to 1930’s Britain in this “striking and impactful” (The Guardian) new production that “makes theatre history” (Daily Telegraph). The production, created with support from the RSC, is directed and adapted by Brigid Larmour from an idea by co-creator Tracy Ann-Oberman.