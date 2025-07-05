Win tickets to the 2025 Game Fair in south Warwickshire

THERE are not many places where you can grab the latest fashions, take part in an art auction, drive a 4x4 and then shoot some clays.

But then there are not many places like the Game Fair.

The three-day event, which will attract tens of thousands of people to the Ragley Hall estate on 25th-27th July, has a huge variety of activities, displays, talks, stands, shops and attractions as well as animals galore.

Rural sports feature heavily (as does the lifestyle section with a wide selection of fashion brands on sale) while the place is a goldmine for dog lovers – as well as lots of goodies on sale, your own pooch can have a go on the agility course.

Antiques and art feature.

On the Sunday, former footballer turned actor, Vinnie Jones, will also be there to host A Gentlemen Style Sunday Lunch in the VIP enclosure alongside

While we can’t guarantee you’ll see Vinnie wander around the site (it is huge), we can give two people the chance to experience the Game Fair as we have a pair of tickets to give away.

The tickets, which include access to the bronze enclosure at the site, are for Sunday, 27th July.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question below and send your answers to arts@stratford-herald.com by 14th July.

There are fashion stalls aplenty as well as a best-dressed competition.

In which 1998 film did Vinnie Jones play Big Chris?

Send your answer, along with your contact details, to: Stratford Herald, Guild House, Guild Street, Stratford or email arts@stratford-herald.com

Usual competition rules apply. There is no cash alternative.

To find out more about the Game Fair, visit https://thegamefair.org/

There are opportunities to shoot clays and take a stroll by the gunmakers' stalls.