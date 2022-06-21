Win tickets to Classic Ibiza at Alcester's Ragley Hall

Classic Ibiza makes its much-awaited return to Ragley Hall, on Friday, 1st and Saturday, 2nd July. With the Saturday night nearly sold-out, we’ve teamed up with the concert organisers to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets for the Friday night.

Classic Ibiza competition at Burghley House, near Stamford. Photo: David Evans (55661286)

The concert starts with a “Chill-Out Set” performed by former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident DJ, Jose Luis. The Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks then take to the stage for the “San Miguel Sundowner Set.”

Goldierocks then performs her very own “House DJ Set”, before she is re-joined on stage by USO for the “Dance Set” and laser light show.

That’s over four hours of the very best in stately house music. Expect tracks from the likes of Faithless, The Chemical Brothers, Underworld and many more – reinvented by a 32-piece orchestra and live vocalists.

Classic Ibiza - USO (56815670)

To book tickets or for more information, visit: www.classicibiza.co.uk

To enter the competition answer the question below and send to Ibiza Competition, Stratford Herald, Guild House, Guild Street, Stratford CV37 6RP or email your entry to arts@stratford-herald.com, including full contact details.

Which duo had a hit with Block Rockin Beats?

Café Mambo Ibiza Classics On The Embankment (57156166)