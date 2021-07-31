Win tickets for Ragley Hall Battle Proms next weekend

Ragley Hall Battle Proms returns next Saturday (7th August) and the Herald is giving away three pairs of tickets.

Since 2011 the Ragley Hall Battle Proms Concert has taken place annually in a beautiful lakeside setting in the grounds of Ragley.

Regular ‘Battle Prommers’ will know that their unique picnic concerts offer a spectacular and memorable night out filled with sublime classical music and vintage vocals plus dramatic ground, aerial and firework displays, but this year things will be just a little different.

For everyone's safety and enjoyment the organisers are planning a safe and spacious concert with audience numbers limited to less than 60% of usual capacity

The Battle Proms features a full orchestral performance by the New English Concert Orchestra. While the orchestra will be slightly smaller this year to allow for social distancing on stage, they have lined up yet another programme of soul-stirring classical favourites, including the 1812 Overture and Beethoven’s Battle Symphony, performed with the full complement of 193 live firing Napoleonic cannon – a Battle Proms speciality!

The iconic Grace Spitfire - an annual highlight for many ‘Battle Prommers’ - will once again perform a meticulously choreographed aerial display to the opening pieces of the orchestral performance, including Elgar’s moving Nimrod; and The Red Devils, the British Army’s official parachute display team will also be ‘dropping in’ with their breath-taking freefall display and this perfect summer evening closes with a magnificent firework finale. So pack up your hampers, Champers and flags – there’s still time to join the celebration!

To book tickets for this spectacular summer concert go to www.battleproms.com

To enter the Herald giveaway, simply email the answer to the question below along with your contact details to arts@stratford-herald.com before noon on Monday (2nd August) please include ‘Battle Proms’ as the subject header.

What year did the Battle Proms first come to Ragley Hall?