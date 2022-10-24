Are you a gent in need of a bit of a makeover? Or a lady in need of a lavish redo? If so, read on…

The Herald is offering one lucky couple the chance to get a luxury pampering session with Daimon Barber Retreat on Ely Street, Stratford.

Daimon Baber in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57440519)

The luxury retreat opened in July and is the flagship of international brand Daimon Barber, known for their male beauty products.

It offers a full range of barber services, including traditional wet shave using a cut-throat razor, beard trim, hair styling and facials.

Daimon Baber in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57440526)

The winners will receive: the Daimon Barber Experience, which includes signature haircut, shave or beard trim including essential oils and a facial (worth £85) for the gent. The lady will win a haircut and blow dry in the Hideaway at Daimon Barber with stylist Gemma Lewis.

As for the gent, retreat owner Louis Hayes-Davies and master barber Samuele Bartolotti are up for a challenge, so don’t worry, no matter how wild the locks, the model will be tamed and revitalised by the time he leaves.

Master barber Samuele Bartolotti. Photo: Mark Williamson

Once suitably spruced up the winners will have a professional photograph taken with a digital copy to take home with a Daimon Barber after care pack each to continue the look at home.

To enter simply email arts@stratford-herald.com and tell us why you would like to win by Monday, 31st October.

Please include name, address, email and phone number. The winners must be willing to have their photograph published.

Visit Daimon Barber at 58 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon CV37 6LN, call 01789 266066 or go online at www.daimonbarber.com.