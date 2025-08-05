Win a supermarket sweep challenge as new food store opens in Stratford

A NEW Food Warehouse will open in Stratford next week when it will be giving its first customers the chance to win a trolley load of shopping.

As previously reported by the Herald, the chain, which is owned by Iceland Foods, is taking over a unit at the Maybird Centre, Birmingham Road.

Its first day of trading in the town will be on Tuesday 12th August when there will be £1,500 worth of Food Warehouse vouchers given to the first 150 customers.

And customers in the queue before 7.30am will also be given a raffle ticket which will see them entered into a free prize draw with the chance to take part in one of five supermarket sweep-style challenges. Each customer will have the entire store to themselves for 90 seconds and will get to fill their trolley with whatever they’d like.

Iceland's The Food Warehouse is opening in Stratford.

Kristian Barrett, group retail director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re excited to be opening our new Stratford store, bringing even more market-leading deals and a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods to local residents

“We’re hard at work getting everything set up and ready to go - we can’t wait to open our doors on 12th August.”

The Stratford store will create 27 jobs.

Customers can expect a larger range of goods than traditional Iceland stores and some opening day offers on well-known brands.

The new store will be open from 8am-9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.