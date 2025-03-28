A gorgeous Georgian townhouse in the heart of London is the prize in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw that will raise at least £1,000,000 for The King’s Trust.

One guaranteed winner will be handed the keys to a five-storey, four-bedroom property moments from Borough Market that’s worth more than £4,500,000, as well as £250,000 in cash.

The property comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered

With uninterrupted views of iconic London landmark The Shard from its award-winning garden, the house is just moments from other popular locations including the Tate Modern, the National Theatre and the South Bank.

The house is steeped in history, including a Take Courage "ghost sign" on one side of the property which gives a nod to its heritage as part of the former Anchor Brewery.

The lucky winner will also get £250,000 in cash to help them settle in plus Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1,000,000 for The King’s Trust.

In addition to a chance to win the Grand Prize, people who enter online by midnight on Sunday 13th April 2025, (or Tuesday 15th April 2025 by post) are also in with the chance of winning an Early Bird Prize of £500,000 in cash.

The Grand Prize winner will enjoy a Bisazza-tiled ground floor, with a hand-built, bespoke kitchen featuring high-end appliances such as a Rangemaster cooker, integrated fridge/freezer and instant boiling water tap. The interior retains many original period features, married with modern design aspects such as a steel-framed sun room extension offering views of the stunning garden.

There is a dining room with sculptural lighting and open doorways along with the original sash windows that provide an abundance of sunlight in the morning - and a warm golden glow in the evening. On the first floor is a traditional Georgian reception room, plus another family lounge. Three bedrooms are on the upper floors offering spectacular views of London’s skyline. A fourth bedroom is on the lower ground floor.

The Grand Prize Draw closes on Sunday, April 27

The award-winning garden, designed by Chelsea Flower Show Gold winners, features extensive planting, wooden bench seating, a leafy canopy and an aromatic herb garden. There is a fire pit which doubles as a barbecue, and subtle accent lighting which adds to the evening ambiance.

The house comes with all the furnishings and £250,000 in cash. So what are you waiting for, enter by midnight on Sunday, April 27th.

Over 18s and UK residents only.

No purchase necessary.

House prize draw closes 27/04/2025.

