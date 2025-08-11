You’ll be charmed by the pub’s rustic wooden beams, chic interiors, and warm welcomes, perfect for a leisurely lunch, after-work drinks, or a celebratory dinner. With stylish private dining spaces for up to 40 guests and a fabulous outdoor dining space, it’s the ideal spot for any occasion.

Nestled in the heart of Stratford, The Encore is just steps away from the town’s iconic attractions.

WE’RE giving one lucky reader the chance to win a £200 gift card to spend at The Encore in Stratford – a standout pub, bar and restaurant offering stylish interiors, seasonal menus and a prime location in one of the UK’s most historic towns.

If you’re catching a show at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, The Encore’s fixed price lunch menu is the perfect treat, featuring crowd-pleasers including the succulent Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Squid, the vibrant Super Green Salad, and the Rhubarb & Strawberry Crumble.

A range of menus to suit every occasion, including an all day a la carte menu, brunch menu, Sunday menu, children’s menu, weeknight menu, dessert menu – all featuring vegetarian and vegan options – plus a carefully curated wine and drinks list, means that every guest is well looked after.

Premium Country Pub Collection has also recently launched its new ‘Rewards by Premium Country Pub Collection’ App, offering enticing loyalty rewards and exclusive offers for guests. From a complimentary glass of Moet champagne just for signing up to an entire bottle of Veuve Clicquot upon collecting all stamps, guests can be well and truly spoiled.

Find out more and view the menus at www.theencorestratford.co.uk/dinnermenu

To be in with a chance of winning the £200 voucher just answer the following question and send your answer to: Encore Competition, Stratford Herald, Guild House, Guild Street, Stratford, CV37 6RP . You can also email your answers to arts@stratford-herald.com

What exclusive reward do you get simply for signing up to the Premium Country Pub Collection app?

a) Complimentary glass of Moet champagne

b) 5% off your final bill

c) A complimentary side with any main course

T&Cs: The prize consists of one £200 Premium Country Pub Collection e-gift card. Gift cards cannot be refunded or exchanged for cash or credit. Gift cards are valid for 24 months from the date of issuance and can be redeemed any day of the week. Full T&Cs are available on the website.

The closing dates for entries is 22nd August, 2025.