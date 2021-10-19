A Wilmcote man was arrested last week as part of a National Crime Agency drugs and money laundering investigation that led to the seizure of more than £1.6million last year.

The suspect was arrested last week (Tuesday 12th October) along with another man from Sutton Coldfield.

Warwickshire Police: drug arrest (46704187)

NCA officers searched a number of business premises across Birmingham in connection with the investigation which emerged from Operation Venetic, the UK’s law enforcement response to the take down of encrypted comms platform EncroChat.

The arrests follow the seizure of £1,656,040 on 13 June 2020 when officers raided a flat in Kenelm Road, Sutton Coldfield and discovered the cash concealed inside a divan bed.

The two suspects who were arrested last week have been questioned in relation to their alleged involvement in money laundering and drugs offences and were released on bail.

NCA operations manager Rick Mackenzie said: “These arrests are an important development in our investigation.

“The ability for criminals to benefit from the proceeds of crime is a key driver for organised crime which is why the NCA prioritises disrupting money laundering operations both here in the UK and overseas.”