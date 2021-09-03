Will's Kitchen to permanently close say SBT

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s Henley Street café Will’s Kitchen is to remain permanently closed, a spokesperson surprisingly revealed this week.

However it is hoped that new business Arcle will flourish in its place.

Will’s Kitchen barely seemed to have had time to boil the kettle before it had to shut four months after a grand opening when the first lockdown hit in March 2020.

Despite easing of restrictions at various points since then, the café never resumed service, and SBT confirmed the bad news that Will’s was no more.

They said: "Owing to the ongoing financial challenges brought on by the pandemic, the trust has taken the decision to lease the unit as part of a review of its operating model which resulted in the pause of its catering and hospitality offer. Following an extensive selection process designed to safeguard the trust’s commitment to Stratford and recognising the importance of retaining the distinctiveness of Henley Street, the site will now be operated and managed by Adrian Johnson and trade as Arcle.

“By leasing the site in this way, it means that the unit can now reopen, bringing a fresh new food offer which is appealing to residents and visitors alike as well as vital employment options for the town."

If there is one man who has the credentials to make a café work then it is Adrian.

He has extensive experience as former CEO and Managing Director of major high street brands such as Costa, Le Pain Quotidien and EAT.

Adrian sounded upbeat when the Herald caught up with him this week, and was not put off by Will’s Kitchen’s closure.

“I think Stratford’s hospitality is strong, it is doing fantastically – you only have to be around at the weekend to see how busy it is,” said Adrian. “You can see the bounce back happening and when furlough ends at the end of the month it will get even better with hospitality recruitment problems easing.”

While living in Stratford for more than 20 years, Adrian has done a daily commute to London. Lockdown accelerated his decision to launch his own business. “It seemed like the right time,” he said

Adrian said it is a joint venture with his wife Ray, and they are being helped by their grown-up children Charlie, Lola and Eve. In fact it’s such a family affair that their initials make up the café’s name, Arcle.

It’s a theme Adrian is keen to carry on into the business ethos. “We want something with community spirit that uses local suppliers and attracts local people.

“I think what my years of experience bring is the understanding you’ve got to work hard to get it right. You have to look after the people that work for you. We will offer people the chance to work with us and grow with us – then we will look after the people that come through the door.”

He continued: “It’s about getting the look and feel right. We want to get a good team with a family atmosphere.”