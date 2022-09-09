The world is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II and events are due to be held to mark her incredible life.

A detailed day-by-day plan is in place, leading up to her funeral in about 10 or 11 days' time.

Will there be a bank holiday?

A bank holiday is expected to be declared on the date of the Queen's funeral.

It is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey in about 10 or 11 days' time but the date has not yet been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Once the date is confirmed, it is likely to be declared a bank holiday.

Will schools close?

Most schools and workplaces across the country remain open today.

But if a bank holiday is declared, schools will be closed on that date.

The Department for Education is expected to issue advice on whether schools will close at all before then.

Will sports events be cancelled?

Most fixtures scheduled for today (Friday), including football matches in the English Football League, have been cancelled.

Reports suggest many Premier League clubs expect this weekend's matches to be postponed, with an announcement due this morning.

Are any ceremonies being held today?

Union flags on royal buildings are flying at half-mast and bells will toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle.

Churches are being urged to toll their bells across England at noon.

Gun salutes – one round for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in Hyde Park and at other stations.

The public has already begun to leave flowers as tributes from around the world pour in.

The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London.

Will rail and postal strikes go ahead?

Planned strikes on September 15 and 17 by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will be cancelled as a mark of respect. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association has also called off planned strikes in September.

Postal strikes on Friday have also been cancelled by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).