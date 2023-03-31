THE Stratford Conservative Association executive council meet tonight (Friday) to decide whether or not to deselect Nadhim Zahawi as its parliamentary candidate.

The move comes ahead of the Stratford District Council elections on 4th May.

Stratford MP taking questions from students at Stratford Girls' Grammar School. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61115373)

Conservative candidates are already appearing to distance themselves from the MP by not including photographs of him in their campaign literature, and he has not been spotted joining them as they tout for votes on doorsteps.

A member of the association who wishes to remain anonymous said of Mr Zahawi: “He is planning to stay on, but the association is far from united in wanting him.

“My perception is still that he will be reselected but again nothing is certain. The association seems to be backing him for now. The membership locally, I’m not so sure.

“There are efforts to persuade supportive members to join the selection committee from some within the association and my sense is he will be reselected, but it certainly won’t be unanimous.

“He is clearly keeping his head down and hoping things will blow over. I’m not sure people’s memories are as short as he perhaps thinks, but we will see.”

This is all playing out while Julius Caesar is on at the RSC. Never mind the Ides of March, Mr Zahawi might do well to ‘Beware the end of March’.