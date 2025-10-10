WHEN the Herald spoke to Will Baxter back in August he was halfway through his challenge… a 2,600-mile walk across the USA.

After144 days on the road, he’s now completed that journey and is back in the UK. Not bad for a man who, a decade ago, was told he may never walk again.

The 23-year-old from Loxley was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in 2013 whilst on a Alcester Grammar School trip in France.

The condition is caused by an abnormal connection between arteries and veins and can cause bleeding and seizures which, if untreated, can cause brain damage and death.

Will needed life-saving surgery and was treated at a paediatric hospital in Lille.

There were further setbacks, predictions he may be confined to a wheelchair and Covid to deal with, but Will was determined to walk, carry on with his life and show health professionals – and himself – what he was capable of.

So, Will signed up to take part in the Pacific Crest Trail, a gruelling hike which stretches across the USA from Mexico to Canada.

He set himself the aim of raising £10,000 for charity Child Brain Injury Trust, a charity he is now an ambassador of, and at the time of publication the total is more than £14,000.

“It was an amazing experience,” Will said. “I met some amazing people and I felt really fortunate to be able to spend so much time in some incredible places.”

“It’s difficult to summarise the experience because it was so long and there were so many different challenges along the way. Some parts were just euphoric and in other parts I was crying and suffering for days on end with various challenges.”

Will is delighted with what he achieved, but also as he was able to show that people with brain injuries can still achieve great things.

“I’m trying to prove what’s possible after a brain injury and that continuing to live with a disability doesn’t have to stop people from doing amazing things.

“I don’t just want to give some hope and inspiration to children and adults going through brain injuries, but also to try and show the clinicians and consultants in the industry that they can raise their expectations and that we need to really be raising the standard for neuro rehabilitation.

“I’m not really anything special medically and I think the standard of expectation for recovery from something like I have needs to be higher.”

The trek was not without its issues for Will, with an emergency trip to a dentist to have a tooth removed amongst the challenges.

“This was a tough one mentally because I was basically stuck in South Lake Tahoe in California. I had a nasty toothache and an infection in my gum. I was then stuck in a town watching the days tick away whilst recovering, not making any progress and knowing that I was getting behind schedule.

“Getting back onto the trail after having, I think, five days off and going back to trying to do a marathon a day straight away was difficult on the body as well.”

Will returned to south Warwickshire in time to start his masters degree in industrial design at Loughborough University.

“It has been a bit of a shock to the system and was quite tiring having to use my brain so much,” he said. “There was a bit of an adjustment period for the first few weeks being back in civilization and back in real life. For the first week or so I was very conscious of the size of the room that I was in, and how low or high the ceiling was just because I’ve spent so many months constantly out in the open.”

Will’s mum, Suzanne, was delighted to have him home.

“Like him, I was still in a state of disbelief that he’d actually managed to finish the whole trail,” she said. “There’s about a 70 per cent drop out rate. The fact that he’s actually finished it is incredible and to do that with his history and still some limitations from his brain injury is phenomenal.”

Will’s support of the Child Brain Injury Trust is set to continue – the America challenge was just the first step.

To add to his fundraising total, visit: https://shorturl.at/IF4Ft

