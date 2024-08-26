A HUGELY controversial proposal to site a zoo close to Clifford Chambers has suddenly been dropped.

All Things Wild had been planning to move its wildlife park visitor attraction from Honeybourne near Evesham to Willicote Farm and Equestrian Centre on the B4632 Campden Road just outside Stratford.

The news came on Thursday (22nd August) when the application showed as ‘withdrawn’ on Stratford District Council’s planning portal.

Entrance to Willicote equestrian centre - the 90-acre site off the Campden Road where All Things Wild had hoped to build a new family attraction.

The plan was first put forward in January 2022, prompting strong arguments both for and against. But after nearly three years of accelerating anger the company has decided to stay in Honeybourne.

In explaining its decision the company has made no mention of the row the scheme has generated in the Stratford area. It simply refers to support from the community in Honeybourne as its reason for staying put.

Victoria Faller, project development manager for All Things Wild, told the Herald: “Our decision to stay in Honeybourne is driven by the tremendous support we’ve received from Wychavon District Council and our local MP, Nigel Huddleston [Con, Droitwich and Evesham].

“Additionally, we’ve been overwhelmed by the strong support from the local community, who have made it clear they want us to continue our work here in Honeybourne. We’re excited to continue growing and contributing to this wonderful community.”

For a fuller report and reaction see the next issue of the Herald.