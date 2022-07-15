WILDFLOWERS and nature are blooming and blossoming thanks to a conservation project at a former church site in Bishopton.

St Peter’s graveyard – on the site of St Peter’s Church – has been the focus of the project for over a year and volunteers used the recent National Meadows Day as an opportunity to further enhance the conservation work currently in progress.

Councillor Cohl Warren-Howles, her husband Saul together with fellow volunteers Tony Harper, Tony Ansell and his wife Helen braved last Saturdayâs wet weather to carry on thier work at at St Peterâs graveyard marking National Meadows Day. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57756791)

Stratford Town councillor Cohl Warren-Howles, who initiated the project, said: “National Meadows Day is an annual celebration of wildflower meadows across the UK. The event takes place on or around the first Saturday of July each year. It is a day of events and activities, including open meadows, walks and spending time in nature. So what better day to hold another of our St Peter’s Graveyard Conservation working parties?

We delayed cutting the grass in the graveyard until now as it gives wildflowers a better chance to succeed. The more invasive plants like nettle and dock we generally pull by hand. We are creating conditions where wildlife will thrive and therefore it’s essential that we manage the graveyard properly. By keeping areas of grass long it encourages bees, beetles, caterpillars, grasshoppers, ladybirds, moths and butterflies. These are also a rich source of food for birds, bats and hedgehogs.”

The group of volunteers are careful with their ground work especially when they use a strimmer which means thorough checks for wildlife and nests.

“Unfortunately after a damp start, the heavens opened on the day and reluctantly we had to abandon our plans. It was too wet to set up our new information display board but this is scheduled to be installed shortly,” Cllr Warren-Howles said.

The area now supports wildlife and the community in different ways and has transformed a place which had been abandoned since the church was demolished.

