ANGRY resident Vic Hemming got so mad about litter being dumped along a Stratford road that he decided to take direct action – and cleaned it up himself.

The 75-year-old conducted a quick survey of the rubbish he could spot along a stretch of the road from his Dodwell Park home – and his findings made sorry reading (see list).

Vic told the Herald about how his rising fury over the rubbish spurred him to take action.

“We live in Dodwell Park and we walk in at least once a week. It’s worse in the winter because you can see all the litter that gets buried in the hedges and undergrowth. It really sickened me to see so much fast-food stuff just dumped everywhere.

“I thought, I have to do something, and so I joined Rubbish Friends [the Stratford litter-picking group] and went out on my first litter-pick at the weekend. But actually it ended up quite badly.”

Although Vic picked up loads of litter, his heroic actions provoked a nasty response from one passing car.

He explained: “Someone launched a bottle of water at me. It just missed but did make me lose further faith in humanity.”

Vic Hemming has recently started cleaning up the litter along the Evesham Road.

Although Vic says he saw a council Biffa lorry on litter duties, he says the effort was half-hearted and there was still rubbish left behind.

“I’d like to see the council do more to combat the problem,” said Vic. “There’s a dip in the road just past Bordon Hill nurseries and a lot of the rubbish collects there – it’s the worst area.”

Married to Marian, the dad-of-three and grandfather-of-five worked as a technical sales engineer for most of his life, but instead of retiring became a gardener, working at Ragley Hall for many years. His love of the outdoors means he finds the proliferation of litter around the Warwickshire streets and countryside particularly distressing.

“A lot of pollution is blamed on plastic but it’s not the packaging’s fault, it’s the people. I can’t get my head round how people would dump a whole bag full of McDonald’s waste rather than take it home – it’s depressing, it really is.”

Stratford District Council responded: "During the pandemic we have seen a lot more people out and about getting their daily exercise, the unfortunate result of this has been a large increase in the litter left behind.

The district council introduced a litter campaign ‘Don’t be a Tosser’ in 2020 to remind residents that leaving litter is not acceptable and they have a responsibility to dispose of their waste properly by using an on-street litter bin or taking the rubbish home with them. We spend over £1.5million a year keeping the streets of the district clean and tidy and we appreciate the efforts of all the community-spirted people and groups that enhance our operations by clearing the excess litter. The Great British Spring Clean, organised by Keep Britain Tidy will be held on 28th May to 13th June 2021 if residents wish to get involved we can assist with the lone of litter-picking equipment and arrange for the collection of the waste, contact us on streetscene@stratford-dc.gov.uk."

What a load of rubbish

The litter that Vic found along Evesham Road to Bordon Hill nurseries in one session

37 alcohol cans

53 plastic bottles

23 glass bottles

31 fast food cups

68 items of fast food packaging.

55 plastic bags

6 face masks

5 rubber gloves

1 Lidl plastic shopping trolley

Roadworks sign, a broken traffic cone and a plastic dustbin lid

