What makes you the right man for the job locally – especially now that the Lib Dems have got a strong foothold?

My track record. I treat the constituency as a marginal, I always have done in the 12 years I’ve been an MP. Every telephone call, every email, and every request is addressed. I’ve helped something like 40,000 constituents. We’ve had more than 75,000 bits of casework to deal with. And I guess the tough times are helped by the nice thank you letters and cards.

Having a Member of Parliament that really does deliver is important. Then I guess having an MP that has been chancellor, secretary of state for education, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, minister for children and families, and minister for business and industry – and a proven track record in business – puts me in a strong position to say to the people of Stratford you want someone who will have a strong voice in Westminster and be effective locally in dealing with day to day problems.

Nadhim Zahawi. Photo: Iain Duck

The flipside to that is that people have accused you of being a career politician, with Westminster ambitions distracting you from local concerns.