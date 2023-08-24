The countdown to the spectacle of rubber ducks racing down the River Avon for good causes as part of the Shakespeare Duck Race has begun in Stratford.

Eleven town centre businesses have taken part in a window competition to promote Stratford Rotary’s Club’s annual fundraiser which starts this Saturday, (26th August) at 2pm from Lucy’s Mill Weir.

Shops used rubber ducks in their displays and for the first time this year there were joint winners: Vinegar Hill and Daimon Barber. So good were the entries that Stratford Mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe could not decide between them when she went to judge on 19th August.

Duck RaceShakespeare Duck Race shop window joint compeition winner Janey Green of Vinegar Hill received her prize from the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kate Rolfe and Samantha Wheeler, vice-president of the Rotary Club of Stratford. Photo: Iain Duck

Entry for the popular family event costs £2 per duck and can be bought on the day from the Rotary stand at this Saturday’s market on Waterside from 10am. There are three cash prizes of £150, £100 and £50 to be won.

New for this year, children also can enjoy a free hook-a-duck stand at the bandstand from 12 noon.

Samantha Wheeler, vice-president of the Rotary Club of Stratford, said: “Mayor Kate Rolfe will officially start the race and on her signal we will be throwing about 2,000 rubber ducks into the river. It takes about 30 to 40 minutes and they all bob about and go mad in the water before eventually making it down to the finishing line at the footbridge.

“It’s a great family event and we look forward to welcoming everyone along to watch. We’re just hoping for good weather.”

Duck RaceShakespeare Duck Race shop window joint competition winner Louis Hayes-Davies owner of Damion Barber received his prize from the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kate Rolfe and Samantha Wheeler, vice-president of the Rotary Club of Stratford. Photo: Iain Duck

She also added that 20 businesses had paid £35 to enter the corporate duck race and it was not too late to participate. Anyone wanting to enter should contact samantha@rohanstratford.co.uk.

The event is expected to raise between four and five thousand pounds which will be donated to the Shakespeare Hospice and Rotary charities which this year includes Riding for the Disabled, Stratford Foodbank and Stratford Samaritans.

The duck-themed window displays will be up until this Saturday. Participating shops are:

Daimon Barber, Ely Street

Greys Opticians, Church Street

Mad Museum, Henley Street

Rohan, Sheep Street

Shakespeare Distillery, High Street

Shipton & Co, Sheep Street

Sniff and Bark, Church Street

Shoemed, Henley Street

Specsavers, Wood Street

Vinegar Hill, Meer Street

Waterstones, High Street