Bold, raw, and revolutionary, TOMMY is a landmark in music theatre. First created as a concept album by The Who in 1969, it captured the spirit of a generation. With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, and the electrifying energy of Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, and Keith Moon, Tommy broke the mould – an operatic rock journey of trauma, transformation, and triumph.

Now reimagined by Playbox Theatre, this brand-new staging at The Dream Factory is set to ignite the senses from tonight (Thursday) and running to Sunday.

Tommy at Playbox

At its heart, Tommy tells the story of a young boy rendered “deaf, dumb, and blind” after witnessing a traumatic event. As he grows, his otherworldly ability at pinball turns him into a messianic celebrity – yet the cost of fame and isolation lingers beneath the surface. From post-war Britain to counterculture revolution, Tommy speaks across generations.

The musical features unforgettable tracks including Pinball Wizard, The Acid Queen, The Amazing Journey, We’re Not Gonna Take It, and more – all performed live by a powerhouse band under the direction of Richard Norris.

Directed by Juliet Vankay, Playbox Theatre’s Deputy Executive Director and Director of Music Theatre, this multidisciplinary production brings together bold choreography (Hannah Hampson), cutting-edge design, and the electrifying energy of Playbox’s young ensemble. Vankay, who grew up listening to Tommy on repeat in her Kenilworth home, brings a personal passion to this show:

Tommy at Playbox

“This is not just another musical. Tommy broke all the rules and created new ones. It’s emotional, fierce, strange, and unforgettable – and now, it’s coming to Warwick in a way you’ve never seen before.”

Playbox’s cast of talented young actors brings fresh vitality to this timeless story – Quillan Mitchell, Nathanael Saleh, Elliot Barlow, Mery Sutherland, Jennie Beattie and Elysia Sully with a large Ensemble, take on the iconic roles, supported by a full creative team.

Consultant Director Stewart McGill shares a personal reflection on why this moment matters:

“I first encountered the work as a student at Dartington. A group of us piled into a minibus and went to see The Who live at Exeter University. They played their Live at Leeds set and the amazing Tommy… I was enraptured.



“The album captured its time but also has a universality that still speaks to audiences today. The visuals may have changed – it’s no longer Daltrey throwing his mic or Moon demolishing his drum kit – but the heart of the story remains.

Tommy at Playbox



“At Playbox, it’s been wonderful to step into rehearsals and see Juliet and her team rediscover the emotional core: loss, trauma, isolation, survival. That’s the real Tommy. There’s grit. There’s wonder. And there’s Rock – real Rock – live on stage again.



“Juliet’s production echoes the post-war Britain Townshend grew up in – a world still healing, still searching for identity. That spirit is deeply felt here.

Tommy at Playbox

“As Quadrophenia is reborn as a ballet and The Who announce their final tour, the staying power of their work is clear. The music, the lyrics, the urgency – it still resonates.



“I’ve always believed Playbox was the right company to stage Tommy. Now I get to sit in The Dream Factory, soak it all in… and secretly wish I were up there with them.”

Book tickets at www.playboxtheatre.com/events/the-whos-tommy/

