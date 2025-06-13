Who’s made the list? South Warwickshire residents recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

ONE of the south Warwickshire recipients of an award in the King’s Birthday Honours is former RAF Squadron Leader Jon Pullen, who’s been given the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Jon, aged 59 – who lives in Newbold - has received the honour because of his work for military charities. And his money-raising takes an unusual form for an ex-military man – he writes cookery books.

His first book was called Food for Heroes. Then came two others – the RAF 100 cookbook, celebrating the centenary of the Royal Air Force, and Cooking with Heroes, marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

Estimates from the sales of his books indicate that they’ve raised more than £400,000 for military charities.

Jon Pullen.

But what made him so keen on this particular kind of benevolence? “I was involved in a number of operations overseas and I took up the role of helping military charities for people who’d been injured in operations,” he told the Herald.

And Jon knows about this work first-hand, such as in Iraq when he was involved in directing rescue missions of comrades who’d been injured during military operations.

He came from a military family and joined the RAF as an airman at the age of 19, becoming an engineer.

And charity, it seems, runs in the family. His son James, aged 24, a singer-songwriter and his daughter Robyn, aged 27, an opera singer, have also caught the money-raising bug for good causes.

James is raising money through his studio performances for the War Child Charity – the website is https://hotvox.co.uk/event/rising-feat-james-pullen/ - and Robyn has already raised money for Newbold Village Hall and will be continuing her charity work with Shipston Proms, which is under way from 13th to 28th June.

Others from Warwickshire include (we will be publishing interviews with as many as we can later):

Tracy Ann Westall, from Walcote, received the Order of the British Empire. She is a non-executive director at the Department for Transport. The award is for services to the digital sector and to diversity.

Anne Teresa Fenton, from Alcester and also a Member of the Order of the British Empire, is recognised for her work with children with disabilities and their families.

Julian Hetherington, from Southam, is recognised for his work with the Advanced Propulsion Centre. He becomes a member of the Order of the British Empire