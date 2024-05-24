Who’s in and who’s out? The search for Stratford’s new Conservative candidate

THE former safe Stratford-on-Avon Parliamentary seat is attracting a lot of interest among Conservatives looking to stand in the general election.

According to a ‘leaked list’ posted on X (Twitter) by Michael Crick, those vying to replace Nadhim Zahawi as the constituency’s Tory candidate include: Ed Barker, Tony Devenish, Matt Dormer, Alexandra Marsanu, Jed McCrory, Penny-Anne O’Donnell, Tamara Reay, Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, Emily Sheffield and Paul Uppal.

However, Mr McCrory, chairman of Stratford Town FC, has confirmed he’s not in the race. He told the Herald: “I was unaware that my name had been mentioned until I was told by Sarah Whalley-Hoggins [Conservative leader on Stratford District Council].