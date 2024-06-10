THERE were spills and thrills everywhere you looked when the annual Henley Court Leet Duck Race to place on the River Alne last Saturday.

They’re off … Ducks were launched into the River Alne to get the race underway. Photo: Mark Williamson

It maybe an occasion enjoyed by all generations but once the 700 ducks are tipped from the bridge all bets are off and its down to a fair wind, the flow of the river and a lot of duck luck which is why duck 631 purchased by Sam Rowland was proclaimed this year’s duck race winner followed by Ivy Stokes, aged five who finished second.

To make sure there was no fowl play at this year’s event, Greg Jones and Jasper Pegrum donned waders to become the official brook lookers – a key task which involves the smooth transition of every single duck from start to finish so none get left behind or snagged in weeds.