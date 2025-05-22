ROB Howard was born in Coventry in 1958. When he was eight his family moved to the south coast for work reasons, according to a biography published on his website.

At 18 he started working for the Dunlop Sports Company. A couple of years later he pursued a career in sales and marketing working for Mars Confectionery. After a seven-year stint with Mars, Rob worked his way up the career ladder and eventually became a managing director of a multi-million pound business.

Rob Howard

A family man, Rob has four children, but blames the demands of work for the breakdown of his first marriage.

At 45 he met his current wife Claire – and the couple have been living on the Maple Park Estate in Nuneaton for the last 20 years.

For a while Rob had his own business consultancy, helping SMEs overcome sales challenges. However, Covid proved a difficult time and it closed in 2022. He then found work as a part-time consultant – he says this has allowed him to devote more time to campaigning for Reform UK.

When he’s not engaged in political pursuits, Rob is captain of a golf society based in Attleborough, and undertakes fundraising for charitable causes.

A further extract from Rob’s biography states that he “does enjoy a good conversation and socialising with friends but he does get told to pipe down when the subject of politics comes up! Rob enjoys 80s music but keeps in touch with modern trends. Rob likes to cook and enjoys trying new Indian and Chinese recipes.”

During his election campaign, he stated that his priorities were ensuring that the housing needs of local people in Nuneaton are met, and that the town is better resourced with promises to “inject life back into the town centre”.

An extract from his website also added: “There is no doubt that immigration is high on the list of UK concerns and Nuneaton will end up with its fair share until something is done about regulating the tide of incomers. It is Rob’s concern that we will be under-resourced for policing, schooling, medical care and general council-based services not to mention how all these extra people will be able to travel around an already strangled town road network. All these matters should be dealt with whilst this unprecedented growth in the population is happening.”



