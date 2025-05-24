Which Stratford family made the Rich List with a £1bn fortune?

THE annual Sunday Times Rich List was published at the weekend with Stratford’s Rigby family setting the standards for aspiring billionaires.

The family, Sir Peter and sons James and Steve were featured in fifth spot in the West Midlands edition of the list – 150th nationally – with an estimated fortune of £1.014 billion.

The firm, which was set up by Sir Peter and has its HQ next to the leisure centre in Stratford, has a wide portfolio of businesses, including airports, technology and hotels.

It employs around 9,000 people around the world.

Top spot in the West Midlands, however, went to Lord Bamford of the construction machinery manufacturing group JCB, with an estimated wealth of £9.45bn.

The family behind Bet365 Denise, John and Peter Coates were a close second in the region with £9.445bn, having increased the money pile by around £1.9bn since last year.

A fortune of £350m is needed to make the list. Photo: iStock

Taking third place was telecoms tycoon John Caudwell (£1.6bn) followed by Caspar MacDonald-Hall and family (£1.355bn) who run a property empire.

Cotswolds-based Ben Francis is the youngster on the list at just 32. His Gymshark business has earned him an estimated £726 million.

Nationally, the Sunday Times said this year’s list revealed the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 37-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156.

While the number of billionaires has dropped for three successive years, this year’s decline was the sharpest yet.

Top spot on the national list went to Gopi Hinduja and family with a wealth of £30.304bn, money made from industry and finance.

At the other end of the list, you need a minimum of £350m to get your name into the guide.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Rich List, said: “Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling. We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.

“This year we were also struck by the strength of criticism for Rachel Reeves’s Treasury. We expected the abolition of non-dom status would anger affluent people from overseas. But home-grown young tech entrepreneurs and those running centuries-old family firms are also warning of serious consequences to a range of tax changes unveiled in last October’s budget.”

For the full list, visit www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-rich-list