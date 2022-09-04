Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

MP Nadhim Zahawi networking in the States the week before new PM announced, economy worsens and refugees are accommodated at Stratford hotel

By Preston Witts
-
pwitts@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:40, 04 September 2022
 | Updated: 10:42, 04 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

EYEBROWS have been raised that Stratford MP and Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi has flown to America this week for what’s been described as a taxpayer-funded “junket” and “international chinwag”.

The surprise is all the more acute because there’s no guarantee that Mr Zahawi will still be chancellor next week once the new Prime Minister has been installed in Downing Street. The rumour at Westminster is that the current Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, will take over the job if Liz Truss – the front runner in the Tory leadership contest – becomes PM.

On Tuesday morning the Herald contacted Mr Zahawi’s office to ask his opinion on the incoming asylum seekers to Stratford – no reply yet.

Full story in the Herald published 1st September (59028137)
Full story in the Herald published 1st September (59028137)

We also rang the Treasury and asked five questions: what was Mr Zahawi’s trip costing the taxpayer, how long was he going to be in New York and Washington, why was he going there, who was he seeing and what was he talking to them about?

By the time the paper went to press, 30 hours later, there was no answer to any of these questions.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Preston Witts
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE