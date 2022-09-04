EYEBROWS have been raised that Stratford MP and Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi has flown to America this week for what’s been described as a taxpayer-funded “junket” and “international chinwag”.

The surprise is all the more acute because there’s no guarantee that Mr Zahawi will still be chancellor next week once the new Prime Minister has been installed in Downing Street. The rumour at Westminster is that the current Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, will take over the job if Liz Truss – the front runner in the Tory leadership contest – becomes PM.

On Tuesday morning the Herald contacted Mr Zahawi’s office to ask his opinion on the incoming asylum seekers to Stratford – no reply yet.

Full story in the Herald published 1st September (59028137)

We also rang the Treasury and asked five questions: what was Mr Zahawi’s trip costing the taxpayer, how long was he going to be in New York and Washington, why was he going there, who was he seeing and what was he talking to them about?

By the time the paper went to press, 30 hours later, there was no answer to any of these questions.