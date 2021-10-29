THE skies will soon light up with dazzling displays of fireworks and rockets across the Stratford district with the forthcoming celebration of Bonfire Night.

In Stratford the Annual Town Bonfire takes place at Pearcecroft, home of Stratford Rugby Club, on Sunday, 7th November.

The bonfire will be lit by Stratford mayor, Cllr Kevin Taylor, at 6pm and this is followed at 7pm by a stunning canopy of colour as fireworks shoot across the November skyline above the rugby ground at Loxley Road.

To add to the evening of fun and entertainment, there will be food, sweets, mulled wine, firework display music, fairground rides and stalls.

There will be temporary road closures in place (except for resident access) along Loxley Road from the junction with Avon Crescent and Manor Road between 5pm and 8.30pm.

The gates open at 5pm. Entrance fee is: adults £6.50, under 15s £3.50, under 3s free.

If you can’t wait for fireworks until then, there will a free Halloween and Fireworks Spectacular at Riverside Stratford Bar and Restaurant, Tiddington Road tomorrow (Friday, 29th October) from 6pm and again on Saturday, 30th October.

On the Friday there will be music from 6.45pm onwards followed by a firework display at 7.30pm and then more live music.

On Saturday, daytime activities include a fancy dress competition, a Halloween trail, face painting and a best dressed caravan competition. Evening entertainment includes music from Texan Peacocks at 8.30pm.

Bidford’s Bonfire Night takes place on Friday, 5th November with a start time of 6pm at Grange Road.

Also on Friday, 5th November, is The College Arms (Village Green) Bonfire and Fireworks Display at Lower Quinton at 6pm and Alcester Rugby Club is the setting for a bonfire, fireworks, funfair and barbecue from 6.30pm onwards, also on 5th November. Prices for Alcester are: adults, £8, under 16s £5 and under 5s free.

The Alcester Inn is hosting its annual family fireworks display with disco on Saturday, 6th November, from 6pm with display at 8.30pm.

Shipston Sports Club on London Road is the place to be on Friday, 5th November, from 5.30pm when the gates open for the annual display. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the fireworks start at 7pm. It also has a funfair, mulled wine and tombola. Adults £4, children £3 and under 5s free.