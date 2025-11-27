SANTA and his helpers will be making their way to grottos across the district in the next few weeks, meeting children and checking on the naughty list.

There are plenty of places to visit Santa, all offering a different experience. Here’s our grotto guide for south Warwickshire and a few places further afield.

Crimson Chamber, Stratford

This year the team at Magic Alley is running a traditional grotto on a few selected dates at Crimson Chamber in Greenhill Street. You will get to meet Father and Mrs Christmas, children over one will receive a present and then have the opportunity to play in the snow room and have a snowball fight. There will also be a number of photo opportunities.

There are two dates so far, 7th and 21st December. See www.thecrimsonchamber.co.uk

Hatton Country World, Hatton

Step into the magic at an Enchanted Christmas Kingdom where you can meet Father Christmas, explore twinkling lights and festive fun, and create family memories.

Each child ticket includes the chance to create their own bear or choose a toy from Father Christmas’ Secret Toy Shop, access to festive shows, gingerbread decorating and animal encounters. Tickets start at £21 per child (with a Black Friday offer) on selected dates in November and December. Visit www.adventure.hattonworld.com

The Heart of England, Coventry.

Take a train ride through the woods, meet Santa in his grotto and enjoy a VR Christmas sleigh ride at the Heart of England Conference & Events Centre, Meriden Road, Fillongley. Off-peak ticket prices start at £23.50 for children. See https://christmasattheheart.co.uk/

Santa will be visiting Stratford’s Guildhall and Shakespeare’s Schoolroom.

Kenilworth Castle

Join Father Christmas for some seasonal stories around the Christmas tree. After the group storytelling session, you and your children will meet the man himself, with the chance to take photographs while children get a traditional present. Tickets £9.50 from https://tinyurl.com/597spaa3

Magic Alley, Stratford

Try Christmas in the Kingdom of Magic, an adventure into a magical land where the air is filled with festive songs and Father Christmas is waiting to meet the children.

However, the fun starts before then in 10 magical rooms where visitors need to complete the Christmas quest, solving puzzles along the way.

There are non-quest sessions for parents of younger children and visits for SEND children as well, giving families plenty of choice to find their ideal visit.

Ticket prices vary, but there is lots of information on the website, www.magicalleychristmas.com.

Polar Express Train Ride, from Birmingham.

The Polar Express is being re-created so you and your family can be immersed in the sights and sounds of the classic children’s tale. It leaves from Moor Street on the weekends in the run-up to Christmas with standard and premium tickets available. Prices, which include a drink and gift, start at £91.16 for two. Visit www.vintagetrains.co.uk

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall, Stratford

The buildings are transformed for the festive season, making it a special place for when Santa pays a visit on Christmas Eve (24th December).

The family friendly experience invites visitors to follow a puzzle trail, meet costumed characters, solve riddles, enjoy crafts and discover festive tales. Families also have the opportunity to meet Santa by the fireplace and add their own wishes to the Magic Wish Tree.

Tickets are £11.55 per person, if booked before 22nd December. A family ticket for up to six is £54.88. www.shakespearesschoolroom.org

Windows Are Us, Stratford

The Stratford firm is getting filled with so much Christmas spirit that Father Christmas has agreed to meet children there, and give them a gift, on 13th December. Head to Unit 9a on Avenue Farm Industrial Estate between 10am and 2pm to meet Santa for free.

Warwick Castle, Warwick

Stories with Santa, where Mr and Mrs Claus share heartwarming tales that bring the season to life, will be back at the castle along with an openair ice rink and a new light trail featuring half a million twinkling lights. Each event is priced separately, with Stories with Santa starting at £29, which included access to the castle and grounds. For more information, visit www.warwick-castle.com.