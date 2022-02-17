WHERE TO CATCH A SIGHT OF THE FLYING SCOTSMAN

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

The world’s most famous steam locomotive will be flying through the Cotswolds on its way to Worcester on Saturday.

The Flying Scotsman will be making its way to Worcester on Saturday morning after departing from London Paddington at around 7.15am.

It will be pulling the steam train The Cotswold Venturer, a passenger train offering two scenic railway journeys, with trips organised by The Railway Touring Company.

Before reaching its destination of Shrub Hill station at around 11.20am, the locomotive will be travelling on the Cotswold Line, passing through Moreton-in-Marsh, through the Campden Tunnel, before steaming down Honeybourne Bank to Evesham.

The locomotive will be at Shrub Hill station from approximately 11.20am to 4.35pm, before setting off on its return journey to London Paddington via a different route.