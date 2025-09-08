With journalists allotted a few moments to ask questions after Reform UK’s recent policy reveal for Warwickshire County Council, the Herald put some key points to county council leader Cllr George Finch.

Herald: You have an ambition to make savings of £20 million while not raising tax but spending on roads – what will be the biggest cost-cutting?

Cllr Finch: The council has a deficit of £87m – in the budget we have the money to pay that off. So in effect, we’re not in debt.

Next year, though, we don’t have the financial support to do that. And that’s where we have to ask national government to pay that off.

And these SEND provision reforms that we’re putting through in September, the white paper in Parliament – if that addresses that issue and home-school transport reforms, I’m pretty much sure that if they manage to get that right, we can implement it here, which will save a lot more money than we’ve just projected together.

Herald: So if those two things don’t go ahead will that jeopardise your cost-savings?

Cllr Finch: We have to find alternative routes to things we can cut. We will be looking at whether cutting or scaling back significantly net zero requirements, EDI and union reps and so on.

We’re a minority administration, so we will need support [from the other parties], and if they don’t give us that support, we can’t find the savings and we can’t get the SEND provision sorted. So we’re going to have to take some hits with the net zero stuff to make sure that the SEND kids get that stuff. So it’s a matter of priorities.

George Finch during Reform’s policy explaination at Shire Hall

Herald: Speaking of net zero, the last Conservative deputy leader on the council was a climate-change denier, what is your general approach to green issues?

Cllr Finch: I think the priority for the council is that there’s children out there that do not get the support [they need] in schools. They’ve got autism, ADHD and so on that aren’t getting that support. As a country, we have less of a percentage of global emissions yet we’re spending billions on it. As a council, we’re spending a lot of money on it as well. That’s not our priority. In Russia, China, India, thousands of millions of tons of greenhouse gases are going into the air on a daily basis – yet we have to suffer.

Again, it’s a matter of priorities. And as soon as they get the priorities sorted, I think we’ll actually be a better country and a better council.

Herald: You’ve made some bold statements about scrapping asylum hotels and we’re seeing the proliferation of St George’s flags being shared by the likes of Tommy Robinson sympathisers, which has created division in the community – what’s your reflection on that?

Cllr Finch: I think what we have to remember is that the St George’s flag represents everybody in Britain and England. Because they are our flags. And when people want to put them out for a sense of civic pride, that’s amazing.

Can we not celebrate our own country?

Herald: Well, everyone’s happy to see them out for the women’s rugby, but the sentiment behind the graffiti campaign, for example, is conflated with some racist attitudes.

Cllr Finch: I think what you’re doing there is taking a small minority of people that use this flag in a negative way and you’re slapping a label on it. The majority of people love this flag. And I think that as an administration, we support the majority, not necessarily the minority all the time, that’s democracy.

Herald: Has it not been hijacked by Reform and others to be scaremongering?

Cllr Finch: I think saying that is crazy. As a party we want to represent our country with civic pride. And for you to label the Union flag and the St George’s as racist, I think that’s pretty anti-British.

Herald: I didn’t say that, but some of the sentiments being associated with the graffiti campaign are insidious.

Cllr Finch: Rather anti-British, isn’t it?

Herald: Moving on, what are your ambitions locally for the party and what do you hope to achieve?

Cllr Finch: One of the best achievements we’ve done is going from zero councillors and no support in the area, to then having 23 councillors. I think it’s an amazing achievement. And it just shows the change politically in Warwickshire.

When it comes to the unitary [the changes to local government which could see the county council take power from districts], we’ll have a majority, I think.

Certain other political parties have exceeded their sell-by date. Reform happens. We can keep growing. And that’s what we’re going to be doing.

Herald: And what about you personally? You’re getting on very well with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, have you got national ambitions in the future?

Cllr Finch: Like I said, we have to make sure that Warwickshire people get a better bang for their buck, and that’s what I’ll be doing as council leader is making sure that actually that happens. Because we’ve seen for the last 14 years, Warwickshire’s been getting a bad deal.



