LIKE a particularly bad game of Where’s Wally?, the lack of workers spotted in action on Warwick Road, Stratford, has intensified frustration this week.

Contractors for Warwickshire County Council, who are in charge of highways in the district, started on the 19th February to improve safety and develop pedestrian and cycle paths. The scheme is expected to last five months.

So far the works have caused chaos – with lorries being diverted down narrow residential roads, gridlocked traffic, and hours added to travel times around the district, as previously reported in the Herald.