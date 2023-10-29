Sunday 29th October

Studley

Bonfire and Fireworks Spooktacular, Studley Sports & Social Club. Gates open 5pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm with firework display at 7pm. Fun fair, hot food and entertainment. Admission, Adult £5, Under 16s £3, Under 4s free, Family (2+2) £15.

Friday 3rd November

Alcester

Bonfire Night, Alcester Rugby Football Club, King’s Coughton. Gates open 6pm with bonfire lit at 6.45pm, fireworks at 8pm and live music from 8.30pm with Dan Sealey formerly of Ocean Colour Scene. Fun fair, bar, food stalls and free parking. Tickets, Adult £8, £5 Child (5-16) and Under 5s free in advance from Eventbrite.

There was all the fun of the fair for the children at the Stratford Rugby Club bonfire and fireworks on Sunday night. Photo: Mark Williamson.

Shipston

Bonfire and Fireworks Display, Shipston Sports Club. Gate open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm. Food, music, licensed bar, mulled wine, tombola and funfair games. To guarantee admission book discounted tickets via Eventbrite as numbers to be capped. On the gate entry, Adult £8, Child £5 and Under 5s free. Parking for disabled badge holders only.

Warwick

Bonfire Night and Firework Display, Wroxall Abbey, Warwick, 6.30pm. Bonfire to be lit at 7.30pm and firework display starts at 8.15pm. Hot food, refreshments and bar. Tickets, Adult £17.50, Child £7.50, Family (2+2) £40, Under 5s from www.wahotel.co.uk or call 01926 242330.

Saturday 4th November

Evesham

Bonfire and Firework Spectacular, Corporation Meadow, Abbey Road, Evesham, 5pm to 8.30pm. Giant bonfire 7.15pm, firework display 8pm and live music from 5.30pm. Licensed bar with lots of food stalls. On the gate entry tickets, Adult (16+) £7.50, Child (5-15) £4 and Under 5s free.

Chipping Campden

Bonfire Night and Fireworks Display, Recreation Ground, Chipping Campden. Gates open 5pm, bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 6.30pm. Food vendors, soup stall, sweets stall, hot drinks and bar. Tickets, £5 per person age five and above on the gate. Cash only. Organised by St James’ and Ebrington Primary School PTFA.

Harbury

Harbury Bonfire and Fireworks, Harbury Village Hall, 5.30pm to 8pm. Bonfire lit at 6pm with firework display at 6.30pm. Tickets, Adult £5 and Child (Under 16s) £3 via Eventbrite.

Henley

Bonfire and Fantastic Fireworks, Henley Playing Fields, Stratford Road, Henley. Gates open 6pm, bonfire lit 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.15pm. Raffle, tombola, hot drinks, bar and food. Tickets, Adult £8, Child (5-16) £4, Family (2+2) £20. Cash or card on the gate. Organised by 1st Henley & Wootton Scout Group.

Long Itchington

Bonfire and Fireworks, The Green Man, Long Itchington, 5pm to 10pm. Fire lit 6.30pm with fireworks at 7pm followed by live music. Food stalls and bar from 5pm. Cash only stalls. Tickets, Adult & 12+ £3.95, Under 12s £3, Family (2+2) £12 from Eventbrite.

Kenilworth

Fireworks Gala, Kenilworth Castle. Gates open 5.30pm, last entry 6.45pm. Entertainment and a range of food and drink stalls organised by Kenilworth Round Table. Tickets, Adult £12.50 adults & 14+, Seniors (65+) £6, Child (4-13) £6, Under 4s free (ticket required). Advanced booking only with no sales on the gate from www.kenilworthroundtable.com.

Warwick

Bonfire Night, Warwick Racecourse, Warwick, Gates open at 5pm. Firework display at 6pm and 6.30pm. Organised by Warwick Lions and Warwick Rotary. Free parking, bar and hot food stalls. Tickets, Adults £8, Child £3 (4-14) Under 3s free in advance from www.thejockeyclub/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/.

Sunday 5th November

Bidford

Fireworks Night, Big Meadow, Bidford, 5pm to 7pm. Fire eaters, balloon modelling, refreshments. Firework display at 6.45pm. Free entry. Organised by Bidford Parish Council.

Stratford

Bonfire and Fireworks, Stratford Rugby Club, Loxley Road, 5pm to 8pm. Gates open 5pm, bonfire will be lit 6pm with fireworks to music at 7pm. Food stalls, mulled wine, fairground rides, games, and stalls including fire eater. Entrance on the gate, Adult £6.50, Under 15s £3.50, Under 3s free. Cash or card. Parking for disabled badge holders only.

Leamington

Fireworks Extravaganza, Leamington Rugby Union Football Club, Moorefields, Kenilworth Road. Gates open 4pm and with fireworks at 7.30pm. Cash only at gate. Cars up to two people £10, 3+ £20 and on foot £5.