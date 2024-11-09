Here’s your 2024 guide to best Christmas shows taking place in Warwickshire, Coventry, Birmingham and beyond. Grab your tickets to a panto, the ballet or the RSC. Enjoy.

Until 19th January

The Red Shoes, RSC Swan Theatre

GIVE a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world, or so they say.

When an orphaned young woman is taken in by some local do-gooders, she is expected to be seen and not heard. Dazzled by a pair of beautiful shoes, she sees the chance to do and be so much more, but soon her feet betray her, taking her to places she does not wish to go.

This Christmas, get up close to the magic as playwright Nancy Harris brings Hans Christian Andersen’s dark fairy tale into the 21st century in the intimate surroundings of the Swan Theatre. Directed by Kimberley Rampersad (associate artistic director of the Shaw Festival, Canada) in her RSC debut, The Red Shoes is both a magical story and cautionary tale of pride, vanity and how we all deserve to dance how we wish to dance.

13th November to 12th January

Jack and the Beanstalk, Chipping Norton Theatre

THIS year’s legendary Chippy panto is written by Stephen Mitchell with original music by Sarah Travis… They are reaching for the clouds with the most gigantic panto of them all.

14th November to 5th January

A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story, Birmingham Rep

Mark Gatiss’ supernatural stage adaptation of the Dickens’ classic, starring Rufus Hound as Jacob Marley and Matthew Cottle as Ebenezer Scrooge.

14th November to 5th January

The Snowflake, Birmingham Rep

TALE of a snowflake, a little girl, Noelle and her Pappie – all longing for their special place in the world.

20th November to 4th January

Dick Whittington, Coventry Belgrade

WITH its breathtaking sets, lavish costumes and lovable characters, the legendary Belgrade panto is an unmissable Christmas treat for thousands of families every year. The theatre will be bursting with festive sparkle, the smell of freshly baked mince pies and loads of excited, smiling faces. It really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Get ready to cheer for Dick and his trusty cat, boo and hiss at the dreaded King Rat and laugh out loud at the antics of the disastrous Dame.

22nd November to 14th December

Nutcracker, Birmingham Royal Ballet

According to The Times “no other ballet comes close”... At the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve, Clara tiptoes downstairs and is swept away on an unforgettable magical journey…

Tchaikovsky’s glorious score, performed live by the 60-strong Royal Ballet Sinfonia, provides the captivating soundtrack to this festive classic.

This sumptuous and timeless production boasts daring swordfights, falling snow, magic and a 30-foot Christmas tree.

24th November

The Rat Pack Christmas in Vegas, Stratford PlayHouse

SWING into the festive season with The Rat Pack and their famous Christmas concert. The acclaimed tribute outfit features David Alacey (Lovejoy and Inspector Alleyn) starring as Frank Sinatra alongside Paul Drakeley (Inside Out, BBC) as Dean Martin. They are joined by former EastEnders star and ITV’s (Central News) ‘Mr Weather’ – Des Coleman – as Sammy Davis Jnr in the original Rat Pack show, now celebrating its 25th year.

29th November to 12th January

Aladdin, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

THE legendary Tweedy the Clown returns to bring buffoonish fun to the Everyman’s take on Aladdin.

3rd-28th December

The Book of Mormon, The Alexandra, Birmingham

OK, so not Christmassy as such but it does deal with religion and is a sparkly sensational show of all shows – and hilarious too.

5th December to 18th January

Twelfth Night, RSC Royal Shakespeare Theatre

A WOMAN survives a shipwreck and washes up on an unknown shore. Alone and bereaved of her twin brother, she embarks on a secret new life as a go-between for two people in the extremity of love and grief. Caught up in the ensuing love triangle she experiences the chaos and humanity of unexpected love; and she discovers that in Illyria, everyone is hiding something.

Prasanna Puwanarajah returns to the RSC to direct a cast including Samuel West as Malvolio and Gwyneth Keyworth as Viola in Shakespeare’s bittersweet winter masterpiece: a freewheeling miracle of farce, longing, love and life.

6th-5th December

The Railway Children, The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford

A mysterious circumstance forces Bobbie, Peter, Phyllis and their mother to swap their privileged London lifestyle for an impoverished existence in rural northern England. The children’s curiosity creates adventure and uncovers many characters that will help shape their journey.

10th December

Karl Loxley – the Songs of Christmas, Stratford PlayHouse

FORMERLY a contestant on The Voice, Karl, from Balsall Common, was rated by Sir Tom Jones as having one of the best theatrical voices he’d ever heard.

Karl will be singing such classics such as White Christmas, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, O Holy Night and more.

12th December to 4th January

The Jingleclaw, The Birmingham Hippodrome

IN a cosy village nestled in the snowy mountains, the ‘Shnootnoot Winter Festival’ is fast approaching. Astrid is busy practising to play with her school band.

Everyone wants her to keep in time, but Astrid just wants to march to the beat of her own drum. Meanwhile, deep in the Winterwood, The Jingleclaw awakes, a mischievous monster who can’t STAND festive cheer and music.

14th December

The Messiah, Holy Trinity Church

Stratford Choral Society bring The Messiah to Shakepeare’s Church. Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741, is one of the most celebrated choral works in Western music.

14th-21st December

Robin Hood, Cidermill Theatre, Chipping Campden

Tread the Boards Theatre Company return for the annual panto. Prepare to rob from the rich and give to the poor as you join the legendary Robin Hood and his band of outlaws in Sherwood Forest as they fight the evil Sheriff of Nottingham and Prince John.

Full of songs, dances and hilarious routines to delight all ages.

15th December

Christmas with Antoine Du Beke, Warwick Arts Centre, Butterworth Hall

16th-31st December

Beauty and the Beast, Stratford PlayHouse

A NEW production team have taken over the panto reins at the Stratford PlayHouse and promise a show that is bigger, better and more beautiful and beastly than ever before. Featuring the spellbinding story of Belle, the spirited and headstrong village girl who enters an enchanted castle and melts the heart of the monstrous Beast who dwells within its walls.

Packed with songs, laughs and dazzling magic effects, Beauty and the Beast is a festive family treat for all ages.

15th-29th December

Raymond Gubbay Christmas Festival, Birmingham Symphony Hall

Featuring The Glenn Miller Orchestra, The Big Christmas Party, Ministry of Sound Classical and more. From epic orchestral tributes to legendary film composers like Hans Zimmer and John Williams, celebrating the iconic music we all know and love, to lively carol sing-alongs and dancefloor classics with a Ministry of Sound Classical show, this celebration promises to enchant and entertain throughout the holiday season.

19th- 30th December

Alice Through the Looking Glass, Playbox Theatre, Warwick

ALICE laughed. “There’s no use trying,” she said, “one can’t believe impossible things.” “I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen.

“When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

Directed by Emily Quash and created by Toby Quash and Blank-Shift Writers, this production is inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic, that follows the further adventures of Alice, as she journeys through the mirror into Looking Glass World.

19th December to 6th January

Sleeping Beauty, Attic Theatre, Stratford

IN the classic story, Princess Aurora is born with great beauty and has a wonderful christening, but the evil fairy Carabosse is not invited by the King. When she finds out she seeks revenge and curses the Princess by pricking her finger on a spinning wheel and Aurora falls into an endless sleep that only true love’s kiss can break.

Can Nurse Sarah and Muddles help Aurora find her true love before it’s too late? Riotous fun at the intimate theatre.

21st December to 2nd February

Peter Pan, Birmingham Hippodrome

WEST End star and former Strictly contestant Danny Mac returns to Birmingham Hippodrome, to play Captain Hook after last appearing in the 2017-18 production of Cinderella as Prince Charming. Danny joins Alison Hammond (Magical Mermaid), Matt Slack (Smee), Andrew Ryan (Mrs Smee) and Billie-Kay (Tink).

9th- 12th January

The Snowman, Birmingham Rep

The Rep's production of The Snowman will usher in the New Year. Based on Raymond Brigg's much-loved book and featuring Howard Blake's classic song Walking In The Air, this enchanting live show has thrilled audiences throughout the world since first appearing on stage almost 30 years ago.

4th to 12th January

Sleeping Beauty, Albany Theatre, Coventry

THE wicked fairy Carabosse is furious when she is not invited to the christening of the beautiful Princess Rose. Vowing revenge on the kingdom she curses Rose with a terrible fate – on her 16th birthday she will prick her finger on a spinning wheel and die. Will the magical fairies and the valiant Prince be able to save our heroine before it’s too late?

This community pantomime is packed with talented performers from across Coventry and Warwickshire. Cheer for the heroes, boo the dastardly villain and sing along to all the hit songs.