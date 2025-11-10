“WHEN something bad happens to you, you need to pick up the broken pieces.”

These are the powerful words of 27-year-old Afghanistan doctor Hadisa Osmani who has been granted asylum in the UK.

Graduating as a doctor back in 2022 and several years working in a hospital in Saripul, Afghanistan, Hadisa had planned to come and study further for a masters in the UK.

However, circumstances at home involving the political situation in Afghanistan and the difficulties women seeking education face, meant that she needed to apply for asylum instead – putting her educational dreams on hold temporarily.

Two months ago, at the end of August, Hadisa came to Stratford and has since had her asylum application accepted.

“People are very kind when I go to the streets. When I see people smile at me, I feel that I’m in a good place with very kind people,” Hadisa told the Herald.

“It shows us that even a very small act of us, a smile, can bring happiness to another day or situation. It gives me confidence to walk around very comfortably.

“I want to become a doctor and join the NHS for several reasons. One reason is that right now, it is the profession I know the most. I have studied for seven years and I have worked for two years.

“Another is that in this country, people have done so much for me. I want to contribute to this country. Being in the NHS as a doctor is just not a job. It’s a symbol for me.”

Hadisa has settled into living in Stratford, but admits she struggled at first.

Doctor from Afganistan. Photo: Mark Williamson Mark Williamson

Through volunteer groups such as Brook Arts Hub, which Hadisa and other asylum-seekers currently staying at the Grosvenor Hotel visit to take part in art projects in partnership with refugee charity Welcome Here, she has been made to feel welcome.

“The first three weeks were terrible for me,” she said. “I was just sitting in my room staring at the ceiling.

“After something bad happens to you, you have to collect your broken pieces.

“I started reading some books and poetry, including Rumi who was a famous poet from Afghanistan who has some very inspirational poems.

“After three weeks, I started going outside and the first place that I went was Riverside. I was just staring at people and new places.

“I felt confident about going out into society. I felt like I wasn’t going to be judged.

“I can walk wherever I want confidently. Sometimes I feel scared because of what I’ve experienced in the past, especially when I'm walking alone.”

The decision to become an asylum-seeker isn’t one anyone takes lightly, Hadisa believes.

“Nobody leaves their home country or wants to be a migrant unless they have no other option.

“In my home country, we don't speak English. When I came to the UK, I was not confident to speak. I was just pointing to things.

“It’s like if you put a three-year-old child in a crowded place and tell them to go and find their way.

“This is what asylum feels like. You know nothing and no-one. You have to start everything from zero. You have to build yourself, career and connections.

“Every migrant who leaves home has a family and their own culture. The Taliban are showing a negative picture of Afghanistan.

“This is not our culture. We have a very colourful, bright culture. Kindness and hospitality is a symbol of Afghans.

“We have joyful music and one thing about Afghan women is that we cherish our resilience. A lot is being done to suppress us. There was a video I saw of one woman dancing in her room in the dark because she is not allowed to leave the house.”

Hadisa remains in contact with her family back in Afghanistan, and she gets reminders of them when she makes her way around town.

“Whenever I go to the riverside, whenever I see some boys who are playing there. They remind me of my brothers. Whenever I see someone who is a teacher, it reminds me of my mum who is a teacher back home. Whenever I see a father walking with his daughters, it reminds me of my father. He is a very kind man.

“Even in that kind of conservative society, he always encouraged me not to just marry and have children, but instead encouraged me to be self-sufficient, independent, strong and a person who can contribute to their society.

“Every day my father drove me to the hospital which was about 20 minutes away. When I was on the night shift, he brought my colleagues and I food.

The kindness of people in Britain is what makes it great, Hadisa said.

“Buildings can fade away, but the tradition of kindness does not fade away even in centuries.”

The aim for Hadisa now is to put the work in and take the exams which will allow her to join the NHS as a doctor.