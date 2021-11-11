Flashing festive knits will sweep the country next month but it seems shoppers are already planning their outfits as internet searches for Christmas jumpers are currently sky rocketing.

We may only be in mid-November but it seems online shoppers have an early interest in Christmas this year with festive clothing among the items people are increasingly looking for.

The arrival of the John Lewis advert, in which a little boy gifts a visiting alien a Christmas jumper, could be in part to blame for the sudden interest with analysis by creative company Design Bundles suggesting that search traffic for Christmas jumpers was up 136 per cent on the day after the advert alone.

Has our early interest in Christmas jumpers been prompted by this year's John Lewis advert? Picture: John Lewis

Initial stock of the jumper that was featured in the clip, also sold out online within an hour of the advert's first broadcast, which John Lewis said it released a week earlier than normal this year. Supplies of the in-demand jumper have since been replenished.

A spokesperson for Design Bundles, which conducted the study, said: “The John Lewis Christmas advert never fails to signal the start of Christmas in the UK, and is a much-loved tradition for the whole country. It's fascinating to see just how this year's advert has triggered an early spike in searches for Christmas jumpers, given that Hallowe'en is barely over.

"The fact that the advert itself was released by John Lewis early because of an increase in searches for Christmas-related products on the retailer's website, suggests that we may start to see the UK prepare for Christmas earlier and earlier every year".

Christmas Jumper Day takes place on December 10 this year. Picture: Save the Children

Save the Children will be hoping our early appetite for snapping up Christmas clothing will translate into support for its annual Christmas Jumper Day.

The nationwide event takes place this year on Friday, December 10.

The global pandemic has meant charities' funds have been more stretched than ever before but the organisation hopes the public will join in with the 2021 fundraiser to raise both some much-needed Christmas cheer as well as vital money to support vulnerable children in the UK and around the world.

Why not join in Christmas Jumper Day? Picture: Save the Children.

How to take part...

Whether it be zoom calls taken over by jumpers festooned in jingle bells, children ditching school uniforms in favour of winter woollies or supermarket staff sporting sparkles galore – it is hoped communities will come on board just as they have done in previous years.

Christmas Jumper Day has raised more than £25m since its launch in 2012 but joining in the fun is more important than ever, says the charity, because the effects of the pandemic mean more children now fund themselves living in poverty, hungry or struggling to learn.

To take part this year simply make, upcycle, borrow, swap or buy a festive sweater, wear it on Friday, December 10 and donate £2 (or £1 for children) to Save the Children.

This year, people can fundraise and donate in whatever way works best with guides, helpful information and free fundraising packs as well as details about JustGiving pages, available from www.christmasjumperday.org

And if you've yet to find your ideal outfit here's our pick of those currently for sale on the High Street...

Navy Sequin Tree Christmas Jumper (3-16yrs), Next, £20-£25

Snowboarding Santa Jumper, £12, from F&F

Grey Sequin Reindeer Matching Family Jumper, Next, £32

Who Ate All The Pies Christmas Jumper, £24.99 from M&Co

Believe women's slogan jumper, £19.50, M&S Collection