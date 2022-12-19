SOME of the district’s bin collection days will change over the Christmas and new year period and green bins will not be picked up for two weeks.

The changes to waste, recycling and food collections will impact the week commencing Monday, 26th December and will see collections made one day later than scheduled.

Check the district council's app for when your bins need to go out.

This will include Friday, 30th December’s collection moving to Saturday, 31st December.

Collections will return to normal on Monday, 2nd January.

However, Stratford District Council has said the paid-for green bin collection will be suspended for two weeks from 26th December until 6th January 2023.

The council said the suspension would allow crews to prioritise the additional recycling and food waste which builds up over Christmas and said anyone who cannot wait for a collection should take their garden waste to a recycling centre.

The green bin service will resume from 9th January.

Extra recycling can be placed by the side of blue bins for collection. Items need to be in a sturdy container while cardboard should be no larger than 1m by 1m.

The council has also issued a reminder that while it can recycle wrapping paper and Christmas cards, it cannot recycle foil wrapping paper, glittery wrapping paper, glittery cards, ribbons, bows and tape.

Christmas trees can also be recycled by the district council. It will be collecting real Christmas trees from 9th January until 20th January – just leave it outside your house in a safe place. No green bin licence is needed.